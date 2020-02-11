Dickson seeks licence for Bayelsa Airport

Bayelsa State Governor Seriake Dickson has appealed to the Federal Government to approve necessary permits to enable the state airport to operate.

He spoke on Monday when he opened the airport.

The governor berated the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) for allegedly playing politics with the project.

Dickson also accused opposition elements of spreading lies to discredit the project. He urged the government to ensure a befitting terminal for international flights as the existing one was for local flights.

Dickson said his government singlehandedly sand-filled the airport without help from the Federal Government.

He said: “The airport is one of the best in the country. It has latest equipment in the aviation industry. It will bring the world to the Ijaw nation and open up Bayelsa State for rapid development. We call on NCAA and the Federal Government to issue the necessary permits to enable the airport take off.

“This airport will outlive all of us and will continue to serve the Ijaw nation and the world.”

Dickson praised former Governor Diepreye Alamieyeseigha for his role in the process that led to the project.

He named the Yenagoa-Amassoma road linking the airport after Alamieyeseigha for conceiving the project as governor.

The governor advised Governor-elect David Lyon to continue his good work, insisting his administration was opened to scrutiny.

Chairman of the occasion and former Governor of old Rivers State Alfred Diete-Spiff described the airport as a huge step for the Ijaw man.

Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure Godwin Konyefa described the airport as a signature project, which passed through several reviews to meet international standard.