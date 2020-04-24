Did You Know COVID-19 Could Cause A Stroke? — See How

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is an infectious disease caused by a newly discovered coronavirus.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), Most people infected with the COVID-19 virus will experience mild to moderate respiratory illness and recover without requiring special treatment.

Older people, and those with underlying medical problems like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease, and cancer are more likely to develop serious illness.

Popular online Doctor, Harvey Olufunmilayo has said that Doctors in America have noticed some young people mostly those with mild/no symptoms of Coronavirus suddenly develop a stroke, which cause sudden paralysis and death.

On how the virus causes a stroke, Dr. Olufunmilayo said:

“The virus causes blood to clot. If this clot gets to the brain, it can cause blockage of blood vessels that supply oxygen/nutrients to the brain.

“If the brain supply is blocked, the person gets a stroke (which can cause paralysis and death).”

Dr. Olufunmilayo said the young people who have developed stroke in USA from this Coronavirus were healthy and fit.

She continued:

“They suddenly developed symptoms of stroke- got to hospital and were tested- only to realise they had Covid19. This is worrying for doctors.

“Doctors already know that the virus causes blood to clot. But how bad it was, we really couldn’t tell.

“But clearly if a blood clot goes to the heart or the lungs- it can cause a heart attack and instant death.

“If it goes to the brain, it can cause a stroke. This virus is crazy.”

