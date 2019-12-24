DIG, DCP To Face PSC For Withdrawing Criminal Charge Against Businessman

Two top police officers are to face the Police Service Commission (PSC) over alleged illegal withdrawal of criminal charges preferred by the police against a business mogul, Mr. Chika Ikenga. Ikenga’s former employee, Engr. Kenneth Amadi, petitioned the PSC, demanding sanctions against DIG Michael Ogbizi (DIG FCID) and DCP Augustine Sanomi (CP Legal), for allegedly thwarting the course of justice by withdrawing the criminal charge against the businessman without recourse to due process of the law. In the petition, dated 12th December 2019, Amadi accused the embattled officers of being recruited by his former boss not only to withdraw the charge but also to victimize and file an unfounded case of fraud against him (Amadi).