DIG, DCP To Face PSC For Withdrawing Criminal Charge Against Businessman

Two top police officers are to face the Police Service Commission (PSC) over alleged illegal withdrawal of criminal charges preferred by the police against a business mogul, Mr. Chika Ikenga. Ikenga’s former employee, Engr. Kenneth Amadi, petitioned the PSC, demanding sanctions against DIG Michael Ogbizi (DIG FCID) and DCP Augustine Sanomi (CP Legal), for allegedly thwarting the course of justice by withdrawing the criminal charge against the businessman without recourse to due process of the law. In the petition, dated 12th December 2019, Amadi accused the embattled officers of being recruited by his former boss not only to withdraw the charge but also to victimize and file an unfounded case of fraud against him (Amadi).Amadi, a chemical engineer, stated that trouble started when he resigned from Ikenga’s company, Eunisell Chemicals Limited, after 16 years of undented service, to set up his own business, which he said his former boss considered a competition and allegedly swore to shut down. The petitioner further claimed that in the bid to shut down his business, his former boss filed false various petitions to both the police and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), alleging that he (Amadi) and his wife defrauded his company; an allegation, he said, the two agencies investigated and dismissed, after which the police instituted a criminal case of forgery against Ikenga.According to Amadi, “as the EFCC was going on with its investigation, the Nigerian Police decided in its wisdom to prefer a charge of forgery against Mr. Ikenga and his cohorts. The charge is charge No CR/361/18 dated 04/10/18 and filed 05/10/18. The police found that Mr. Ikenga forged the document, which he presented to them in support of his petition (in his bid to have me indicted). Amadi told the PSC that notwithstanding that DCP Sanomi was in the legal department of the police and was part of the report, which exonerated him, “he and DIG Ogbizi caused the charge against Mr. Ikenga to be withdrawn, (Counsel who withdraw the charge informed the court that the matter will be settled out of court)”.“Rather than proceed with the so-called out of court settlement, out of court settlement upon the withdrawal of the charge, I was shocked to realize that DIG Ogbizi and DCP Sanomi had written to the Ministry of Justice insisting that I be arraigned for fraud” for “an offence police investigation did not disclose”. Amadi told the commission that no reason had been given for withdrawal of the charge against his former boss, neither was he interrogated or investigated before the charge against him, a development for which he is praying the PSC to investigate and sanction the officers.