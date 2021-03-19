Dino Melaye: Buhari Agenda Is The Greatest Scam That Came Out Of Africa

Dino Melaye, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has described the agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari, in 2015 as the “greatest scam that came out of Africa”.

Melaye, who represented Kogi West in the Senate between 2015 and 2019, spoke on Friday while featuring on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ programme monitored by BreakingTimes.

The former senator said he regretted supporting the Buhari candidacy in 2015 when he was a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Melaye said the Buhari presidency has failed Nigerians in all aspects from security to economy, and infrastructure.

In his words, “To start with, I apologise to God Almighty who is the Supreme Controller of the universe and to Nigerians for supporting Buhari. The Buhari agenda is the greatest scam that came out of Africa. The Buhari presidency in 2015 is the greatest scam that came out of Africa because the subject-matter Buhari is the greatest con that came out of Africa.

“Once I was blind, now I can see. How can one remain in a political party or support a president with what is happening today in Nigeria? How? So, I regret very seriously because we were scammed.”

Melaye, who lost his re-election to Smart Adeyemi in 2015, also said his present party, the PDP, has better chances of winning the 2023 presidential elections.

However, he, declined to divulge the zoning arrangement of his party in the next election.