Dino Melaye Reacts To Chinese Doctors Imported Into Nigeria To Tackle #COVID19

Ex-lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye, has reacted to the arrival of a 15-man Chinese medical team in Nigeria.

BreakingTimes had reported that about fifteen Chinese doctors landed in Nigeria, yesterday, with the aim of helping the country manage the spread of Coronavirus.

Reacting to this development, Melaye took to his Twitter handle, @dino_melaye, on Thursday, alleging that leadership irresponsibility was the reason the Nigerian government disregarded earlier cautions by Nigerians.

Melaye tweeted:

“It is Leadership irresponsibility for the FG to disregard the call by majority Nigerians on the importation of Chinese doctors into Nigeria. It is gross disrespect for the NMA to be ignored with ignominy. Except the Chinese doctors are here to treat infected Aso rock patients.

“OH GOD give us Leaders who Fear You and are passionately in love with their people.“

