Diri: I’ll steer Bayelsa towards commerce, agriculture

Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri has set commerce and agriculture as the main priorities of his government to improve the economy of the state saying his first agenda was to diversify the state economy.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja on Sunday, Diri who was declared governor by the Supreme Court 24 hours to the swearing-in of APC candidate, David Lyon following the disqualification of Lyon’s deputy, Degi Eremienyo said besides commerce and agriculture, education will continue to be a focus area.

He promised that before his first 100 days in office, street lights of Yenagoa, the state capital which works commenced by the previous administration would be completed.

The former Senator also stated that with the state blessed with so many mineral resources, he would strive to attract investors.

“I was part of the Restoration Government of Siriake Dickson and so I don’t need anybody to tell me about where to begin governance of Bayelsa State.

“Taking handover from the former governor was just a mere formality. I already know where to start from. In 100 days, we will invite you over to see progress”, he said.

Diri made a differentiation between the case of false information by Eremienyo upon which he sued the APC and allegation of forging NYSC discharge certificate being leveled against his own deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

Douye explained “we didn’t take forgery case to court. It was for the APC deputy governorship candidate to prove why he had such multiple names. It was a case of false information and not a forgery.

“My deputy’s case has no familiarity with that. His name was misspelled on the NYSC exemption certificate and as a lawyer, he wrote NYSC, saying it was not his certificate and a new certificate was issued.

“In fact, the deputy governor has instituted a defamation case against those who made that allegation.”