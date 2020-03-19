Diri Joins Makinde, Others for PDP Unification Rally in Ibadan

Newly inaugurated Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Duoye Diri was in Ibadan at the unification rally of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)

Gov Diri was received by the state Governor Seyi Makinde and former governor of Ekiti state Ayodele Fayose at the Ibadan Airport yeaterday morning.

Other people at the rally were former governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Chief Olabode George, former governor of Ekiti, Omooba Dotun Babayemi, Chief Deji Doherty, Tunde Gbadamosi and host of others.

When asked about his mission in Ibadan, Diri said “I am here to support my party and friends who supported me during my election, with what has happened here today I am optimistic that PDP will have a landslide victory in 2023 election.”

Scores of members of other parties including African Democratic Congress ADC, All Progressives Congress APC, Action Democratic Party ADP , Socio Democratic Party SDP and others from Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ekiti, Lagos and Ondo were formally reunited back into the PDP at the rally