Discordant Tunes Trail Daily Trust Newspaper Publication On Fani-Kayode

Mixed reactions have continued to trail a publication on former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode by Daily Trust Newspaper days after he called it’s reporter stupid during a press conference.

In an a publication that has since been taken down by the Newspaper, the writer in his title described Fani-Kayode as the “Drug Addled Thug in Designers Wear”, despite the fact that Fani-Kayode had issued an apology to the reporter the following day .

Some Nigerian are of the opinion that the article was too extreme since he had already sent out an apology, while some have argued that it so sad that the newspaper has not previously extended this gesture to other politicians who sometimes act in same manner.

Some of the tweets below;

Not defending FFK's comments. But he's an easy target. Daily Trust has never written this way about Lai Mohammed who is actively taking actions to curb press freedom & muzzle free speech. https://t.co/EgiYO0Jfpl — Igala Alan Shore (@I_Am_Ilemona) August 30, 2020

Buhari has NEVER apologized for his role in the 1983 Military coup that ousted Shehu Shagari from office.



Nigeria’s present economic woes are hinged on Buhari’s incapicitaton& inordinate malfunctioning to run the country.



But Daily Trust’s energy is on FFK. I laugh for 2. — President One.acre says Free Dadiyata (@NekkaSmith) August 30, 2020

The same Daily Trust that stopped the column of @farooqkperogi because he criticized Buhari? — chijioke, Ph.D., Nuclear Engineering(Affidavit). (@Ekwulu) August 30, 2020

Daily Trust is unforgiving of FFK in its editorial today. It was a lynching and if FFK reads it, he might just die. I am not reposting any link. I don't want to help in killing the so called drug addled thug. Happy Sunday guys! — Azubike Osumili (@azuosumili) August 30, 2020

Wailers have been unleashed against Daily Trust after that uppercut on FFK. They now say Daily Trust is aligning with Buhari. The same Daily Trust that Atiku has implanted people like Gimba Kakanda as "columnists"? The same Daily Trust that leaked military secrets to Boko Haram? — El Commandante (@MrLekanAdigun) August 30, 2020

Vocabularies daily trust used to decimate FFK..



"boorishness, irascibility and thuggish behaviour unbecoming of the status he occupies in Nigerian public life"

"exhibit his base, yobbish, uncouth manners of an alley cat at persons who are his betters in all parameters of life." — YouTube : Tosin Olugbenga (@TosinOlugbenga) August 30, 2020

If check out how ex journos of @daily_trust who where critical of GEJ admin was rewarded with appointment by Buhari admin, you won't be surprised they are muted with all the happening under this admin. — Agala Uchenna (@UchebobAgala) August 30, 2020

Oh bro, don't even mention his apology, that was no apology, their was no remorse of guilt or whatsoever.



Though, Daily trust probably took it too far.

I don't even care about any of them. They are most likely both puppet of some higher power. — Olami Lekan (@harmlezprinze) August 30, 2020

Fani-Kayode, in a viral video on social media was seen attacking a reporter with Daily Trust newspaper, Eyo Charles, calling him “stupid”.

Charles was reported to have asked him who was bankrolling his Tour across the South South States.

An infuriated Fani-Kayode who felt it was more of an assertion than a question said, “I am saying this on live TV. What type of stupid question is that? Bankrolling who? Do you know who you are talking to?

“I will not take any questions from this man. What type of insulting question is that? Which bankroll? To do what? Who can give me money for anything? Who do you think you are talking to? Go and report yourself to your publisher?

“Please don’t insult me here. I don’t want to take any questions from this man. I could see from your face before you got here, how stupid you are. Don’t ever talk to me like that. Who do you think you’re talking to? Bankroll who? You think I am one of those ones you… from who, when, how? You have a small mind, a very small mind. Don’t judge me by your own standards”.

But in a statement the following day, the former Minister apologised for his outburst on the journalist.

Parts of the statement reads, “I met with my advisors till late last night and I wish to say the following. I hereby withdraw the word “stupid” which I used in my encounter with a journalist in Calabar.

“I have many friends in the media who I offended by losing my cool and using such words. I hereby express my regrets for doing so.”