Discordant Tunes Trail Daily Trust Newspaper Publication On Fani-Kayode

Mixed reactions have continued to trail a publication on former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode by Daily Trust Newspaper days after he called it’s reporter stupid during a press conference.

In an a publication that has since been taken down by the Newspaper, the writer in his title described Fani-Kayode as the “Drug Addled Thug in Designers Wear”, despite the fact that Fani-Kayode had issued an apology to the reporter the following day .

Some Nigerian are of the opinion that the article was too extreme since he had already sent out an apology, while some have argued that it so sad that the newspaper has not previously extended this gesture to other politicians who sometimes act in same manner.

Some of the tweets below;

Fani-Kayode, in a viral video on social media was seen attacking a reporter with Daily Trust newspaper, Eyo Charles, calling him “stupid”.

Charles was reported to have asked him who was bankrolling his Tour across the South South States.

An infuriated Fani-Kayode who felt it was more of an assertion than a question said, “I am saying this on live TV. What type of stupid question is that? Bankrolling who? Do you know who you are talking to?

“I will not take any questions from this man. What type of insulting question is that? Which bankroll? To do what? Who can give me money for anything? Who do you think you are talking to? Go and report yourself to your publisher?

“Please don’t insult me here. I don’t want to take any questions from this man. I could see from your face before you got here, how stupid you are. Don’t ever talk to me like that. Who do you think you’re talking to? Bankroll who? You think I am one of those ones you… from who, when, how? You have a small mind, a very small mind. Don’t judge me by your own standards”. 

But in a statement the following day, the former Minister apologised for his outburst on the journalist.

Parts of the statement reads, “I met with my advisors till late last night and I wish to say the following. I hereby withdraw the word “stupid” which I used in my encounter with a journalist in Calabar.

“I have many friends in the media who I offended by losing my cool and using such words. I hereby express my regrets for doing so.”

