Disregard Party Differences, Work To Make Great The Igbo Nation – Okorocha To Igbo Leaders

Politicians of Igbo derivation has recently been advised by former Governor of Imo State and Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Owelle Rochas Okorocha to eschew political distinctiveness that divides them and together, work significantly for the South East zone.

The former Governor gave these disclosure on his recent visit to the Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State at the Government House in Umahia.

According to him, the time for synergy amongst Igbo brothers and sisters is now, saying that they should unite to help develop the Igbo Nation, which he believes should even be at the expense of desired political aspiration and goals.

Okorocha commended the leadership qualities of Governor Ikpeazu, saying that his charisma and proficiency contributes immensely to the peaceful atmosphere witnessed so far in the state. He has no doubt contained effectively the ravaging spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

He assured also that at the National level, makers of law in the zone will continue giving their utmost and full capabilities to ensure the sustained development of the South and East region.

Meanwhile Governor Ikpeazu heaped praise on the former Governor, by labelling him to be a reputable and profound leader who has always stood in defence of the Igbo Nation.

He lauded Okorocha further by saying he has been by his side even as he was being treated of the deadly COVID-19 virus. “He is a brother and same time a friend to me”, he added.