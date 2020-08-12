Disregard Press Statement That Summoned Candidates For Exams, Interview – Navy To Nigerians

The Nigeria Navy’s Director, Naval Information, Commodore Suleiman Dahun, has recently renounced a Fake Press Statement that announced the invitation of candidates and interview for NNBTS.

According to him, the attempt was simply organized by fraudsters who are hell bent on deceiving and mischievously take individuals money.

“The information is not factual, as the command gave no such announcement. He urged members of the public to neglect the message, as it was orchestrated by fraudsters.

The Headquarters, has not by any chance directed for prosperous candidates of batch 30 to come and resume their training.

They Tweeted:

NIGERIAN NAVY SUSPENDS RESUMPTION FOR TRAINING OF ITS NEW RECRUITS



The Nigerian Navy has suspended the resumption for training of successful candidates of the NNBTS Batch 30.The candidates were initially scheduled to commence training … — Nigerian Navy (@NigNavyToday) May 5, 2020