“Pepsi Loves Cuppy Too Much” — DJ Cuppy Reacts To Call For Pepsi To Replace Her With DJ Switch

August 31, 2020
 

Nigerian disc jockey, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola popularly known as DJ Cuppy has reacted to a call for her for her to be replace with DJ Switch as Pepsi ambassador.

A Twitter user made the call, saying that she should be replaced with another ace female disc jockey, DJ Switch.

This came after DJ Switch put up a splendid performance at the ongoing BBNaija reality TV show over the weekend; a performance hailed by many on social media.

The man tweeted: “DJ switch, Pepsi please replace Cuppy!”

Reacting to the call, DJ Cuppy said that such can never happen because Pepsi loves her too much. She tweeted: “REPLACE? No, Pepsi loves Cuppy too much, so this can never happen. Sign ASWELL? Yes, they certainly should add more females! Blue heart #CuppyDat.”

