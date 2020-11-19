DJ Switch Is A Fraud And The #LekkiMassaccre Was A Hoax — FG

By Seun Adeuyi

Popular disc jockey, Obianuju Catherine Udeh, fondly referred to as DJ Switch, “will be exposed” soon over her claims on the alleged shooting of #EndSARS protesters by soldiers at the Lekki toll plaza on October 20, 2020, the Federal Government has said.

This was made known by Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture, at a press conference in Abuja, on Thursday.

Mohammed said that the briefing was conveyed to address lingering issues regarding the #EndSARS protests for police reform that rocked the nation last month.

Last month, Nigerian youths embarked on a peaceful protest tagged #EndSARS to demand the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit, as well as, other reforms in the Nigerian Police Force (NPF). What started out as a peaceful demonstration by thousands of youths, degenerated into chaos after the protests were hijacked by hoodlums.

Mohammed, while describing the event of October 20, 2020 as a “massacre without bodies”, insisted that contrary to DJ Switch’s claims, not a single body has been produced or a single family has come out to claim their family member was killed at the Lekki tollgate.

While lamenting that celebrities used the social media to circulate fake news during the #EndSARS crisis, he noted that the Federal Government will not fold its arms and allow the trend to continue.

His words, “One of the purveyors of fake news was one DJ Switch which real name is Obianuju Catherine Udeh, even though she claimed authentic evidence of mass killings. Surprisingly, instead of presenting whatever evidence she may have, she chose to escape from the country on the claim that her life was in danger. In danger for who?

“The military has come out to say we never sought after her and to the best of my knowledge, the police never declared her wanted.

“Her conduct thus becomes suspect. Who is she fronting for? What is her real motive? Who are her sponsors? If she has any evidence, why is she not presenting such evidence to the panel? Since she was very desperate for asylum in any country, did she have to resort to blatant falsehood to tarnish the image of the country?

“In the fullness of time, this lady will be exposed for who she is, a fraud, a front for divisive and destructive forces.

“At this juncture, we want to appeal to countries that have made faulty judgements on the basis of fake news and disinformation emanating from #EndSARS crisis to endeavour to seek and find the truth.”

DJ Switch had claimed she helped to remove bullets from peaceful protesters who were shot at Lekki tollgate, according to her Instagram Live feed.