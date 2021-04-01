DJ Switch Vs #LEKKILIES: Twitter Users Divided By U.S. Report On Lekki Toll Gate Massacre

Popular Nigerian DJ, Obianuju Catherine Udeh professionally known as DJ Switch is at the centre of another controversy as the United States Department of State released its assessment on the controversial shooting incident at Lekki Toll Gate on October 20, 2020.

Nigerian soldiers fired shots “into the air” to disperse #EndSARS protesters, the U.S department noted, a position that contradicts claims by DJ Switch and other #EndSARS activists that soldiers fired live bullets at the protesters.

Twitter users are now divided over what truly happened at the Lekki Toll Gate.

Some ursers who backed the US report took to social media on Thursday to trend #LEKKILIES and also knocked Nigerian artiste DJ Switch.

DJ Switch, who was present at the Lekki scene, had claimed soldiers shot at peaceful protesters.

In a video she posted on social media, she said at least 15 people were killed in the shootings and that she and other survivors took the victims’ bodies to the soldiers who took them away.

According to her, “Something I think about in hindsights that I wished we hadn’t done was that we carried dead bodies and dropped them at the feet of the soldiers when I asked their unit commander why they are killing us.

“I wished we didn’t do that because they ended up throwing the bodies into their vans.”

While DJ Switch is being condemned for allegedly telling lies, some Nigerians also backed her.

See comments for and against DJ Switch below:

Nigerians are funny, I just saw a trend called #LEKKILIES and it's very funny

Abeg why forget so soon the support the Obama Biden administration gave to Buhari before and during the 2015 elections?

I won't be surprised if gay marriage gets approved anytime soon in Nigeria — Roy Nsirim (@maestroroy) March 31, 2021

The bullet the army guys shot at us this pics we took them after the army guys ran out of ammo and started firing one one shot they even came closer to us and one of them said guy na order I Dey follow Abeg I fit see cigar for your hand #LEKKILIES pic.twitter.com/SiaosL2HzJ — skinnydasouja (@skinnydasouja) April 1, 2021

So DJ switch is now a liar ? What we see live on her page is a lie also ? People didn’t die ? Those who died are chickens ?

The fact that some people are sponsored to trend #LEKKILIES actually buttress the point that Nigeria is far from being set free — S.L.E.D.G.E 🔨 (@SledgeAma) April 1, 2021

