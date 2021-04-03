DMX In Critical Condition After An Overdose Episode

Following a reported drug overdose, Rapper Earl Simmons, popularly known as DMX has been admitted to a New York hospital.

TMZ reported that the 50-year-old was rushed to a hospital in White Plains, N.Y., on Friday night (April 2) after experiencing a heart attack triggered by the OD.

Billboard quoted DMX’s representatives to have confirmed that the rapper is currently hospitalized, but could not provide further details on his condition.

TMZ quoted a source as saying that DMX who has a long history with drug abuse, has “some brain activity,” while another source says he’s in a “vegetative state.”

Early 2019, the Yonkers-bred MC was released from a West Virginia prison after serving a one-year sentence for federal tax evasion. Later that year, he canceled a series of scheduled live performances and checked himself into rehab for substance abuse.

DMX’s decades-long career includes five No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200. He has also landed 15 songs on the Billboard Hot 100, including “Party (Up in Here).”

The rapper, in addition to a successful career in music, has also established an extensive acting career, starring in such films as Last Hour, Belly, Exit Wounds, Cradle 2 the Grave and Romeo Must Die.