Do not repeat reckless and dangerous attacks —Boris Johnson, Britain’s Prime Minister warns Iran

More than two Airbases housing United States troops in Iraq were on Wednesday hit by a dozen and more ballistic missiles apparently fired by Iranian forces.

The US Department of Defence said two sites in Irbil and Al Asad were hit by the missiles.

Britain’s prime minister, Boris Johnson, at his first Prime Minister’s Questions since Parliament returned from its Christmas break, condemned Iran’s missile attacks on Iraqi bases housing coalition military and voiced concern over “reports of casualties” from the strikes.

In his own words; “Iran should not repeat these reckless and dangerous attacks but must instead pursue urgent de-escalation.”

When Questioned by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn on the legality of the drone strike ordered by US President Donald Trump that killed Soleimani outside Baghdad Airport on Friday,

Mr. Johnson said it was not up to the UK to determine whether the strike was legal “since it was not our operation”.

“I think most reasonable people would accept that the United States has the right to protect its bases and its personnel.”

The Iranian authorities had promised a serious strike back following last Friday’s killing of the country’s military commander, Qasem Soleimani, in a drone strike by US troops in Baghdad.

