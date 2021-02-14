DO SOMETHING!! Nigeria On Fire Under Your Watch – Northern Elders Spokesman To Buhari

Spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, on Saturday via his official Twitter handle, asked President Muhammadu Buhari to act immediately as the country is being set on fire under his watch.

The spokesman in a Twitter post on Saturday evening, said Nigerians living in any part of the country must be assured of maximum protection.

His words, “There will not be any attack or whatsoever on southerners living in the north as a reply to alleged attack on northerners in the south.

“Attacking innocent southerners living in the north is no way the right response to attacks on northerners in the south,” Bala-Ahmed stated.

“We should request that Nigerians, whereever their location, must be protected. Bala-Ahmed called on President and Governors; saying they should do something, NOW! as They are setting the country on fire under you!”

Kindly recall that on Saturday, there was an outbreak of law and order in Shasha area of Ibadan, Oyo state capital, which led to the death of one person.

The property of the residents and wares of traders in Shasha market were destroyed.

As move to forestall further violence in the state, Governor Seyi Makinde ordered the immediate closure of the market