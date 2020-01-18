Doctor arraigned for reckless driving

A thirty-one year-old man, Dr. Okoro Emmanuel Uzoma, has been arraigned in a Wuse Zone 2 Magistrate Court, Abuja, over causing accident by dangerous driving.

The accused was arrested and arraigned in court by Inspector Irimiya Samson, who complained that on the December 4, 2019,the defendant, driving a Toyota Sienna bus with registration number ABC 443 FR along Herbert Macaulay Way, Abuja, rammed into a UBA bank signboard located at Wuse Zone 4.

The prosecutor, Mr. Ajayi Oyeyemi, said the action of the defendant was contrary to section 28 Cap 548 of RTA( Road Traffic Act). He urged the court to pronounce the defendant guilty of the aforementioned offense.

The defendant who pleaded not guilty, however, begged for leniency. Oyeyemi said “The defendant has denied the allegations against him, so we ask for adjournment for proper hearing” The defendant’s counsel, Barr.Osaze Ebe, applied for bail, assuring that his client will not jump bail.

The Magistrate, Mrs. Njideka Duru, said “Having listened to the bail application and in the absence of any objection to the bail of the defendant, the court is inclined to grant bail to the defendant.

“Consequently, the defendant is granted bail in the sum of 100,000 with a reasonable and reliable surety who must be a resident of a known address within the jurisdiction of the court and must swear to an affidavit of livelihood and enter a bond to produce the accused.”

The case was adjourned to February 10, 2020 for proper hearing.