Doctors Strike: Only N12,000 Of Increased Hazard Allowance Paid To Doctors In Ogun State – Resident Doctors
With the Incoming National Strike by Resident Doctors in 7 Days. A statement was released by the Association of Resident Doctors at FMC Abeokuta was realased on Monday.
The association said the strike can be averted if the Government is serious and opened up on a number of issues facing health workers.
They accused the Government of blackmail through the court of public opinion by misquoting doctors to make them look bad.
They also accused the Ogun State Governor of not telling the whole truth with the 300% increase in Hazard Allowance.
” What he actually did was increase the monies to N15,000 and then tax it to put N12,000 in those doctors pockets”.
The association revealed Doctors have been paying for their Personal Protection Equipments (PPE) worth twice the new proposed hazard allowance ( N30k).
In the event of Hazardous exposure to Hepatitis B, Doctors provide their own post exposure prophylaxis, valued at N120k.
“What you provided falls extremely and abundantly short of what those health workers have been giving you”.
The association lamented that no special package was offered to health workers despite the challenges related with treating coronavirus.
” When it was time to pay for work done, you paid everyone what they were used to getting as if nothing changed”.
Saying that Health workers incurred further expenses plus health risks.
The association urged Nigerians in telling the Government ” enough is enough” that they aren’t asking for other expenses enjoyed by politicians just a livable hazard allowance.