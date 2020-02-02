Doctor’s wife abducted, killed in Kaduna… Kidnappers ‘demand N20m’ for release of children

The wife of Philip Ataga, a Kaduna-based medical doctor, has been killed after seven days in captivity.

Her captors were said to have killed her after her family failed to meet their demand of a N150 million ransom for the deceased and two of her children who were also abducted.

The victims were kidnapped when gunmen broke into their residence at Juji near Sabon Tasha, Chikun local government area of Kaduna on January 24.

A local guard was killed during the incident which was trailed by mass protest on January 25. Youth in the area blocked the busy Kachia road, demanding an end to the “persistent invasion” of their community and abductions by gunmen.

A source close to the family said on Saturday that: “The bandits killed Mrs. Ataga, dumped her corpse and called her husband and directed him to pick the corpse at a particular location.

“Her corpse was picked and deposited at the mortuary at the Barau Dikko Specialist Hospital, Kaduna. After killing her, the bandits made a demand of N20 million ransom for the release the children.”

When contacted, Yakubu Sabo, spokesman of the Kaduna state police command, said he was not aware that the doctor’s wife had been murdered.

“I have not received such information, but I will find out from the officers handling the investigations and get back” Sabo said.

He had not done so as of the time of filing this report.