DOJ pushes back at reports Barr considered quitting over Trump tweets

Attorney General William Barr does not intend to step down from his post — despite reports that he has considered quitting over his frustration with President Trump’s tweets about Justice Department cases, the department said Tuesday.

Department of Justice spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said on Twitter that her boss had no plans to quit, calling reports to the contrary “Beltway rumors.”

“The Attorney General has no plans to resign,” Kupec tweeted after reports by The Washington Post and the Associated Press said otherwise.

An administration official told AP that Barr has told people he’s contemplating leaving his post over Trump’s social media posts — days after he said on TV that the president’s tweets make it “impossible” for him to do his job.

“I think it’s time to stop the tweeting about Department of Justice criminal cases,” Barr said in the interview with ABC News last week.

The president had thanked Barr for overruling veteran prosecutors who recommended that Trump’s longtime pal Roger Stone serve between seven and nine years behind bars on his conviction for lying to Congress and other charges.

Trump on Tuesday continued to publicly criticize the handling of the Roger Stone case, opining that Stone deserved a new trial.

“Everything having to do with this fraudulent investigation is badly tainted and, in my opinion, should be thrown out,” wrote Trump. “The whole deal was a total SCAM.”

Stone is expected to be sentenced Thursday on charges of obstruction of an official proceeding, making false statements and witness tampering for lying to lawmakers investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.