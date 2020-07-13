Domestic Passengers Can Now Arrive 1Hr 30 Minutes Before Departure- Sirika

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has reviewed the arrival time for passengers on domestic flights from three hours to one hour 30 minutes.

The Minister disclosed this during the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force, PTF, on COVID -19.

Sirika explained that the reason for the review was because the planes have been sequenced in such a way that the crowd at the airports have been reduced drastically and hence, the decision to review the arrival time.

The review on arrival time is a reduction from the initial three hours standard set by the Ministry of Aviation and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria,FAAN, after the airports where reopened following the COVID-19 ban.

Shortly before the Nigerian airspace was open for domestic flights FAAN had said that passengers, who would be travelling upon resumption of flights, must be at the airport three hours before take-off time.

The reason it said was necessary to allow time for passengers to go through the necessary COVID-19 checks before boarding flights.

They also warned that persons without face masks would not be allowed entry into the airport terminal building, while advising passengers to ensure the maintain a safe distance from each other.