Dominican Citizenship: How Deziani Allison-Madueke Seeks To Evade Extradition

Recent documents have emerged revealing the award of citizenship by the Commonwealth of Dominican Republic to Nigeria’s former Petroleum Minister, Mrs Deziani Allison Madueke.

Madueke who has been on EFCC watchlist was issued a diplomatic passport DP0000445 by the Dominican government on May 21, 2015 and her citizenship confirmed on May 29, 2015, in a letter approved by the Prime Minster, Roosevelt Kerry.

The gesture extended to Deziani also included her subsequent appointment as the country’s Trade and Investment Commissioner even as it clearly stated that the position offered her did not attract any remunerative.

In his letter, the Prime Minster said “I am pleased to confirm your appointment as Trade and Investment Commissioner for the Commonwealth of Dominica.

“Please note that this posting does not attract a remunerative package. In that respect, I am particularly encouraged by your willingness to serve.

“The appointment of a Trade and Investment Commissioner is consistent with my Government’s declared intention to have a permanent and active presence in the global business and financial sector operations. We believe that Dominica can benefit immeasurably from your illustrious record and profession success, and knowledge of investments and business operations.

“As Trade and Investment Commissioner, your scope of operation would revolve around the direct promotion and marketing of Dominica as a trade and investment domicile, as well as an emerging and unique tourist destination in the Caribbean.

“I encourage you playing an active role in the coordination of road shows and trade and investment expositions, as well as providing facilitator services to businessmen interested in investing or doing business with the Caribbean region. Dominica is ideally placed and equipped to serve as the perfect hub for such commercial activities in this region.

“Additionally, we would wish for you also to avail yourself and be of assistance to any Dominican citizen who may be keen on exploring business, trading or investment relations with the region or who may otherwise need assistance in the event of any distress.”

With the foregoing situation it makes it even more difficult for Nigeria’s anti-graft agency to arrest and prosecute the former Petroleum Ministry Boss owing to the fact that her 32 page passport contains a restraining order against any arrest or prosecution.

Deziani who is currently in the United Kingdom holds a Dominican passport with an expiry date for May 20, 2020 as well as an immunity clause from any law enforcement agencyou in addition to her British citizenship

Madueke before her departure from the country had been accused by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for alleged money laundering and various corrupt practices.

Some of which includes ownership of over 70 properties in Port Harcourt, Lagos and the Federal Capital Territory to with an estimate of about N23 billon as well as the need for her to account for N47.2 billion; $487.5million; N23,446,300,000 and $5milion about N1.5billion in various Nigerian banks and other accusation put forward by the EFCC.

With the recent development, the Nigerian government is now faced with the enormous task of employing any legal and acceptable steps to help bring back Madueke to answer to all concerns raised by the government as well as recover all funds alledged mismanaged by her.