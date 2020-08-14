Donald Trump Announces Normalisation Of Relations Between Israel And UAE

Donald Trump, President of the United States of America (USA), yesterday, said as part of a deal to halt the annexation of occupied land sought by the Palestinians for their future state, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel have both agreed to establish full diplomatic ties.

The announcement makes the UAE the first Gulf Arab state to do so and only the third Arab nation to have active diplomatic ties to Israel.

President Trump tweeted a statement, acknowledging the deal. He then told reporters in the Oval Office that it was “a truly historic moment”, adding “Now that the ice has been broken I expect more Arab and Muslim countries will follow the United Arab Emirates.”

He has been granted a rare diplomatic win by the recognition, ahead of the November election as his efforts to see an end to the war in Afghanistan have yet to come to fruition while efforts to bring peace between Israel and the Palestinians have made no headway.

The UAE and Israel also have been among President Trump’s closest foreign allies.

HUGE breakthrough today! Historic Peace Agreement between our two GREAT friends, Israel and the United Arab Emirates! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2020