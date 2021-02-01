Donald Trump Hires New Defence Team Ahead Of Second Impeachment Trial

Former President of the United States (US) Donald Trump has hired a new defence team ahead of his second impeachment trial.

Trump’s office said late on Sunday that the defence will be led by David Schoen and Bruce Castor.

Cable News Network (CNN) had earlier reported that Trump’s initial defence team of five lawyers would not be representing the Republican after all, citing differences over his legal strategy.

CNN cited sources to have said the former US President wanted the attorneys to pursue unsubstantiated allegations of electoral fraud instead of questioning the legitimacy of impeachment proceedings against a president who has already left office.

According to CNN, the attorneys had so far not received any advance payments, and no letter of intent was ever signed.

Schoen and Castor agree that the trial against Trump is unconstitutional, the announcement from Trump’s office said. A large majority of Republicans in the Senate also recently took this view.

Trump faces a second impeachment trial over the deadly storming of the Capitol building on Jan. 6.

Trump has been accused of inciting an insurrection after a violent mob of his supporters attacked the Congress building following one of his rallies, leading to the death of five people.

The trial, which is similar to a court proceeding is set to begin during the week of Feb. 8.

A two-thirds majority is needed to obtain a conviction in the Senate and subsequently bar Trump from running for office again.