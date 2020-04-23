US President, Donald Trump Imposes Immigration Ban In Bid To Tackle COVID-19

President of the United States (US) Donald Trump, on Wednesday, signed an executive order banning some legal immigration for 60 days due to the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the entire world, beginning from Thursday.

The order will prevent foreigners from obtaining green card to enter the country if they are outside the U.S. and do not already have valid visas or other travel documents.

In a press briefing, on Wednesday, Trump said: “In order to protect our great American workers, I’ve just signed an executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the United States.

“This will ensure unemployed Americans of all backgrounds will be first in line for jobs as our economy reopens.”

The order will not apply to:

Immigrants applying for temporary visas. Legal permanent residents already in the U.S. Certain health care workers and health care researchers working to combat COVID-19, as well as their spouses and children. Applicants for the EB-5 investor visa. Spouses and children of citizens. Adoptees. Immigrants who are determined to be important for law enforcement objectives or for other reasons considered to be in the national interest. Members of the armed forces and their spouses and children. Special Immigrant visa applicants.

This is a temporary pause demanded by the crisis we are facing as a Nation.



The pause will be in effect for 60 days, and the Administration will continue to monitor the labor market to amend or extend the proclamation if needed. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 22, 2020

More than 22 million Americans have filed for unemployment aid since President Trump declared a national emergency, a staggering loss of jobs that has wiped out a decade of employment gains and pushed families to line up at food banks as they await government help.

The United States has not seen this level of job loss since the Great Depression, and the government is struggling to respond fast enough to the deadly coronavirus health crisis and the widespread economic pain it has triggered.

Layoffs are mounting in nearly every sector as businesses have been forced to close in an effort to stem the spread of covid-19.

Many companies that remain open report a huge drop-off in sales. New data show manufacturing production cratered in March by the most since 1946, and new home construction saw the biggest decline in nearly 40 years.

Trump’s proclamation will ensure unemployed Americans will be FIRST in line for jobs as the economy re-opens.

New York has been the US state hardest hit by the coronavirus, with more than 14,000 people dying from the virus, according to the latest statistics.

According to Financial Times, More than 1,500 people in the US died from coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the smallest daily increase in a week, but enough to push the total number of fatalities above 37,000.