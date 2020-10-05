“Donald Trump Is Not Your Business”— Wizkid Slams President Buhari As Outrage Against SARS Increases

Popular musician Ayo Balogun, hailed as Wizkid, has taken to his Twitter account to lash out at Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari in protest against police brutality in a statement which he posted earlier today on his verified Twitter account.

Earlier today, Starboy, had lent his voice on the #EndSars campaign.

While responding to a message the President, Major Gen. Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), sent to the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, over his ill health, Wizkid said:

The Ojuelegba crooner has since received mixed reactions, as some have praised his outspokenness, while others have said he should have been more respectful.

Donald trump is not your business!

Old man! Police/Sarz still killing

Nigerian youth on a daily! Do something!

Nothing concern u for America!

Face your country !! https://t.co/thxmoYb7VE — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) October 4, 2020

President Buhari had on Friday expressed well wishes to US president, Donald Trump, who recently contracted COVID-19.

“I wish US President, Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, quick and full recovery from Covid-19,” the Nigerian president had tweeted.

Meanwhile, other popular Nigerian celebrities are pressing for an end to operations of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) over their recent showings in the country.

Nigerians have expressed outrage at the activities of SARS, with many calling and demanding that the unit becomes banned from carrying out further operations in the country.

Joining the call for immediate ban on SARS, Small Doctor explained that it makes no sense for Nigerian Youths to continue living in fear of being harassed, intimidated or even killed.

The singer who gave the disclosure via his twitter handle said the lives of promising Nigerians are on daily basis cut short by SARS operatives.

“It makes no sense, people should be able to walk their streets freely without fear of being harassed or shot at.

“Why must constant questions like ‘Police Dey Road’? be asked by youths before they step out of their homes.

Other celebrities, Yemi Alade, Fireboy and Tony Umez joined the end SARS now call.

Alade via her twitter handle wrote, ‘EndSarsbrutality’.

Fireboy said the police needs complete reform as SARS should be removed. “Innocent Nigerians are killed on occasional basis and it makes no sense.

While Tony Umez said the harassment by SARS operatives has to end.