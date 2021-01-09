Donald Trump Rants Against Twitter From POTUS Handle After Platform Permanently Bans His Account, Citing Risk Of Further Violence

By Seun Adeuyi

After his personal Twitter account was permanently suspended Friday, President of the United States (US), Donald Trump tweeted from the official government @POTUS account, ranting against the the company before the tweets were removed.

He tweeted, “As I have been saying for a long time, Twitter has gone further and further in banning free speech, and tonight, Twitter employees have coordinated with the Democrats and the Radical Left in removing my account from their platform, to silence me.”

See below:

Some minutes after the tweets were posted, they were apparently removed by Twitter.

On Friday, the social media company announced that it had permanently banned Trump’s personal Twitter account after a review, citing “the risk of further incitement of violence.”

A screenshot of Trump’s personal Twitter account suspended

In a statement on Friday, Twitter said, “After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.

“In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action.

“Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly. It is built on a principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open.”

On Wednesday, Facebook and Twitter had suspended Trump from posting to their platform, following the storming of the U.S. Capitol by his supporters. The suspensions came after Trump released a video on Twitter on Wednesday, asking protesters to leave the Capitol building, but calling them “very special.”

In the video, he maintained his false claims that the 2020 election result was fraudulent. “You have to go home now. Go home in peace,” he said.

Trump followed up the video with another tweet continuing to push unfounded claims of election fraud and appearing to justify the violence.

He had tweeted, “These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long.”

But, despite previously describing the protesters as “special” in a video that he tweeted amid the riot Wednesday, Trump denounced their actions in a new video posted to Twitter on Thursday, saying the rioters “defiled the seat of American democracy.”

While promising a peaceful transition of power, Trump said, “To those who engage in the acts of violence and destruction, you do not represent our country, and to those who broke the law, you will pay.”

But the company said that a tweet the president posted on Friday morning saying that he would not attend President-elect Joe Biden’s Inauguration “is being received by a number of his supporters as further confirmation that the election was not legitimate and is seen as him disavowing his previous claim made via two Tweets by his Deputy Chief of Staff, Dan Scavino, that there would be an ‘orderly transition’ on January 20th.”

“As such, our determination is that the two Tweets above are likely to inspire others to replicate the violent acts that took place on January 6, 2021, and that there are multiple indicators that they are being received and understood as encouragement to do so,” the social media giant wrote.