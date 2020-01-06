Donald Trump Targets 52 Iranian Sites In The Wake Of Possible Iran’s Attack

President Donald Trump has revealed that 52 Iranian sites are currently being targeted for strike, in the event that Iran strike any American interest anywhere. This is in response to the threat by Iran to retaliate the killing is Soleimani by the US in a recent strike against Iran.Recent American strike against Iran saw the assassination of Soleimani, the the Iranian military general, who the US accused of being behind several attackers against US interest, and of planning more attacks. The killing was a retaliation to what The US tagged Iranian terrorist activities in Iraq against the US interest. This incident has been generating a lot of comments, analysis, and permutation. But In all assessment of the current conflict, one thing that is certain is that, world powers won’t be drawn into a battle that served not their interest. So it a battle between the US and Iran, which might leads to a possible regime change in Iran; except the Iranian authority decline from their current war threat.However the Iranian authorities, still very pained by the death of the Soleimani, are talking tough and has vowed to respond to his killing, by attacking American interest. To this President Trump has send a serious warning of the possible consequence of such moves by Iran, that 52 Iranian sites, including their cultural sites are being targeted for destruction, should Iran make real its threat. This is contained in tweets by President Trump.The tweet reads: “Iran is talking very boldly about targeting certain USA assets as revenge for our ridding the world of their terrorist leader who had just killed an American, & badly wounded many others, not to mention all of the people he had killed over his lifetime, including recently hundreds of Iranian protesters. He was already attacking our Embassy, and preparing for additional hits in other locations. Iran has been nothing but problems for many years. Let this serve as a WARNING that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats!” – Donald TrumpWhat this will end in, is the dislocation of the Iranian nation as Iraq, Libya, and Syria. So it would be wise if Iran thread the path of caution. For no world power will be drawn into such war as Iran is hoping to cause, between it and the US.