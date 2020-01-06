Donald Trump Targets 52 Iranian Sites In The Wake Of Possible Iran’s Attack

President Donald Trump has revealed that 52 Iranian sites are currently being targeted for strike, in the event that Iran strike any American interest anywhere. This is in response to the threat by Iran to retaliate the killing is Soleimani by the US in a recent strike against Iran. Recent American strike against Iran saw the assassination of Soleimani, the the Iranian military general, who the US accused of being behind several attackers against US interest, and of planning more attacks. The killing was a retaliation to what The US tagged Iranian terrorist activities in Iraq against the US interest. This incident has been generating a lot of comments, analysis, and permutation. But In all assessment of the current conflict, one thing that is certain is that, world powers won’t be drawn into a battle that served not their interest. So it a battle between the US and Iran, which might leads to a possible regime change in Iran; except the Iranian authority decline from their current war threat.
