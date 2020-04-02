Donald Trump To Iran: You Will Pay ‘Heavy Price’ In Case Of Attack On US Troops

On, Wednesday, the president of the United States (US), Donald Trump sent a warning signal to Iran against a “sneak attack” on American forces and hinted at reprisal.

“Upon information and belief, Iran or its proxies are planning a sneak attack on U.S. troops and/or assets in Iraq,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “If this happens, Iran will pay a very heavy price, indeed!”

Trump’s comments were the latest indication that the White House was considering escalating action against Iran or its proxy forces.

Tensions with Iran have deepened since the start of the year when Mr. Trump ordered the killing of the top Iranian military and intelligence commander, Maj. Gen. Qassim Suleimani, who was plotting operations around the Middle East. Though both sides pulled back before a wider war broke out, a deadly tit-for-tat has unfolded inside Iraq in the weeks since.