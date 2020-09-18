Donald Trump’s Impeachment Lawyer Drags CNN To Court, Demands $300m For Defamation

Lawyer to the President of the United States (US) Alan Dershowitz has hit CNN with a $300 million defamation lawsuit.

The Harvard professor accused CNN of distorting his words to portray him as an “intellectual who had lost his mind” during President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

Dershowitz raised eyebrows during the January trial when he argued that, “If a president does something which he believes will help him get elected in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in impeachment.”

According to the Daily Mail, he is accusing the news network of airing misleading footage in a “barrage of defamatory programming that led to him being openly mocked by most of the top national talk show hosts and by CNN viewers,”

The Lawyer wants the cable network to cough up $250 million in punitive damages and $50 million in compensation.

Dershowitz’s statements came during the Senate trial in which his client was accused of abusing power and obstructing Congress for asking Ukraine officials to investigate political rival Joe Biden.

Democrats accused President Trump of illegally withholding $391 million in military aid to pressure President of Ukraine into launching the probe.