Donald Trump’s Words Led To Violence At US Capitol, Says Priti Patel

By Onwuka Gerald

British home secretary, Priti Patel has condemned the disappointing scenes of riots witnessed on the Capitol Hill in Washington DC, as well as chided US President Donald Trump for the pandemonium that ended with the death of four persons in clashes between the police and protesters.

The UK’s Interior Minister told the BBC that it was the President’s comments that inflamed the violence witnessed at the US Capitol.

Her words, “His remarks directly led to the violence, and so far he has failed to condemn the violence that followed after”.

Patel continued that the outgoing President basically made some number of comments that incited the violence, saying that he made no attempt to de-escalate the problem witnessed at the US Capitol.

“It is completely unacceptable,” she added.

Recall that on Wednesday, swarm of Donald Trump supporters invaded the Capitol, where lawmakers were holding a meeting to authenticate Biden’s election victory. The invasion, caused both chambers of Congress into recess, as protesters clashed with police and tear gas released.

Reacting, Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a Twitter statement, said, “Disgraceful scenes in US Congress. The United States represents democracy around the world and it is now crucial that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power”.

On his part, UK Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab said there was no justification for these violent efforts made to frustrate the legal and proper transition of power.