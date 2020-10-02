DonaldTrump: US Vice Mike Pence Lends Support As President Contracts Covid19

President of the United States of America, Donald Trump early Friday shocked the global scene when he announced that he had tested positive for Covid-19, along with his fifty year old wife, Melania.

Trump’s vice, Mike Pence early this morning showed solidarity, saying he joins millions who are praying for the first family’s recovery.

He tweeted:

“Karen and I send our love and prayers to our dear friends President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump. We join millions across America praying for their full and swift recovery. God bless you President Trump & our wonderful First Lady Melania.”

Trump, who only recently engaged in debates with strong opposition, Joe Biden— said he would immediately go into quarantine.

Critics have meanwhile called out the president for his previous opposition to wearing Facemasks, as he is seldom seen wearing one. President Trump and his wife had entered the debate premises wearing masks, but had taken it off soon after.

Due to his age, President Trump is considered as being in a high risk group for the disease.

Hope Hicks, the 31-year-old adviser to the president, was the closest aide to Mr Trump to test positive so far.

Trump had earlier expressed concern over Hicks, saying:

“Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!”

She travelled with him on Air Force One to a TV debate in Ohio this week.

Mr Trump’s physician Sean Conley released a statement, saying the president and the first lady “are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence”.

“Rest assured I expect the president to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments,” the statement said.

It is not clear how Mr Trump’s positive test will affect arrangements for the second presidential debate, which is scheduled for 15 October in Miami, Florida.



