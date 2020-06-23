Don’t Be Afraid Of Undergoing #COVID19 Tests, SGF Boss Mustapha Tells Nigerians

Nigerians have been told not to be scared of undergoing the Coronavirus (COVID-19) tests.
The Presidential Task Force (PTF) Chairman and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, made this call on Monday during a briefing in Abuja.
He said it is important for Nigerians to carry out the tests to ascertain their COVID-19 status, especially since the virus is not a death sentence.
The SGF urged Nigerians to make use of “these facilities and get tested. Similarly, I implore us not to be afraid of undertaking the COVID-19 test.”
He added: “Testing positive for COVID-19 is not a death sentence, but failure to test, especially when symptoms are evident could result in death as it may be too late once the symptoms become full-blown.
“The loss of any Nigerian is not only painful but most avoidable provided we seek help early.”
On Monday, 22 June, 2020, the NCDC announced 675 new cases of #COVID19, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 20,919.
See breakdown below:
Lagos-288
Oyo-76
Rivers-56
Delta-31
Ebonyi-30
Gombe-28
Ondo-20
Kaduna-20
Kwara-20
Ogun-17
FCT-16
Edo-13
Abia-10
Nasarawa-9
Imo-9
Bayelsa-8
Borno-8
Katsina-8
Sokoto-3
Bauchi-3
Plateau-2
20,919 confirmed
7,109 discharged
525 deaths