Don’t Consider Us Bait, ASUU Warns NAAT, Others

By Onwuka Gerald

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has urged the National Association of Academic Technologists, (NAAT) and other union to desist from using it as bait to get wants from the government.

ASUU advised NAAT or any other staff union to fight their battles by themselves.

The revelation was made known on Sunday by the Chairman, University of Lagos, (UNILAG) chapter of ASUU, who also is a member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the union, Dr. Dele Ashiru.

He reacted to claims by NAAT expressing discontent over the sharing arrangement of the N40 billion released by the Federal Government as Earned Academic Allowances for university workers.

“Who pays the Earned Academic Allowances, is it ASUU or the government?

“ASUU did well to present its demands to the government and we made our case, and based on that, the government released some money. The money was nowhere near what we demanded but we made the necessary concession to the interest of all”, Dr Ashiru stated.

Nobody should use ASUU as bait to get things from the Federal government, we do fight our own battles and we want other unions to also fight their battles themselves”.

Ashiru continued that no union should drag ASUU to their struggles.