Don’t Despair, Buratai Tells Troops As ICC, AI Reports Indict Military Of War Crimes

By Onwuka Gerald

The Nigerian Army has urged its troops not to be despaired or demoralized by the recent remarks by the International Criminal Court (ICC) as well as Amnesty International concerning the activities of the army.

The army in a statement by the Acting Director Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Sagir Musa, said “The Nigerian Army’s attention has been drawn to a press statement by the indicter General of the International Criminal Court (ICC), who on Friday, alleged that she has found a cogent foundation to believe that operatives of the Nigerian Security Forces (NSF) are guilty of committing crimes against humanity as well as other war crimes”.

This claim, she said, was backed by a release by Amnesty International (AI) in Nigeria requesting full investigation of anomalies so far committed by Nigerian forces.

Gen. Musa quoting the Nigerian Army said “Statements of this nature can distract the Nigerian army troops with its demoralising contents. It will bear adverse consequences on our troops, causing further setbacks to security setup in the country.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, however admonished Nigerian troops not to be distracted by the report and should never for once get discouraged due to the allegations.

The statement continued, “the COAS who is currently self-isolating as against caution to the COVID-19, would in no time join troops in the Northeast to continue giving the desired leadership to embattled Nigerian troops”.

He further asked the troops to neglect unnecessary distractions and concentrate on the final defeat of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists.

COAS Buratai told the troops to work hard and be guided by the constitution of the Federal republic of Nigeria, basic rules of engagement, and Nigerian army’s code of conduct.

“The COAS wishes to assure and restate that the Nigerian army is protecting human rights at national and global level”, the statement added.