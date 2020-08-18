Don’t Drive Under Influence Of Alcohol, Drugs – FRSC Warns Motorists

As the year closes in on the Ember period, Motorists in the country have recently been cautioned by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), to desist from taking drug substances or alcoholic drinks before driving, so as to avoid road accidents.

The warning was recently issued by the Sector Commander in the State, Mr. Ahmed Umar in an interview with newsmen in Ota, Ogun.

He advised motorists in the country to ensure that they posses a driving license, and valid one for that matter. “They also should ensure that their vehicle is in good shape before they embark on any given journey”, he added.

“They are on occasional basis being urged by the commission to ensure that every part and gadgets in their vehicle is functional, from the wipers to the brake light; and tyres should also be strong, in order for it not to deflate easily when on the road.

“They should constantly adhere to traffic rules and guidelines so as to avoid been arrested by officials of the FRSC and other traffic agencies”, he said.

Umar supplicated further with drivers to move their cars at normal speed level so as to avoid accidents occurring.