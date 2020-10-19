‘Don’t Invite Soldiers To Quell #EndSARS Demonstrations’ – Falana Warns FG

Activist lawyer Femi Falana (SAN) said that Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Tukur Buratai and his men risk facing the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague if any of the #EndSARS protestors are killed.

The Federal Government was advised by Falana to withdraw plans to use troops to quench the demonstrations that have shaken major cities across Nigeria.

In his statement as Chairman of the Alliance for the Survival of COVID-19 and Beyond (ASCAB), Falana urged President Mohammad Buhari not to call on soldiers to resolve a strictly democratic problem which calls for dialogue and constructive engagement.

“As seen in Hong Kong, the United States, (US), France, South Africa, Belarus and even in Sudan, ASCAB said protests have common characteristics around the world, adding that soldiers are not deployed in any instance to suppress the protesters. The group said, “Nigeria wishes to set another ugly precedent in world history.”

ASCAB said It was unfortunate that the government of Nigeria is sending a signal to the military that in a strictly civil matter it has a role to play.

“Sending troops to quell protests is on its part risky and will drive Nigeria into the global reckoning district of the red light”, ASCAB said.

Sending soldiers after school children and tomorrow’s leaders illustrates what a future we expect for the thriving community of young men and women who have taken to the streets to protest against a regime that is burying their hopes and crushing their potential and ambitions.

They added that the demonstrators were legal as the few instances of violence were related to armed thugs disrupting the demonstrations, along with the shooting by security operatives of demonstrators”.