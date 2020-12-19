Don’t Label IPOB As Terrorists Group – Ohaneze Ndi-Igbo To FG

By Adejumo Enock

Chief Damian Okeke-Ogene, the Anambra State President of Ohanaeze Ndi-Igbo has called on the Federal Government of Nigeria to remove the terrorist label on the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

The President expressed that the Group does not threaten lifes and properties.

Ogene said this when addressing reporters in Awka.

The President said the declaration of IPOB Group as terrorists is unfortunate and unacceptable. Adding that other groups involved in Killing and kidnapping of innocent Nigerians are moving freely without persecution.

According to him, “Have you ever heard that IPOB kidnapped or killed anybody unjustly? Why should the government go to court within 24hrs after a misunderstanding between Operation Python Dance II of the Nigerian Army and IPOB without a proper investigation and declared the group a terrorist organization, while those with intention of tarnishing the image of the country before the international community are operating freely in the society without any government action?”.

He added that, “The Federal Government was totally wrong in declaring IPOB a terrorist organisation”.

He said, IPOB is a group of young men of Igbo extraction that do assemble when the need arises to deliberate on issues affecting their welfare and the region as enshrined in Nigeria Constitution.

Furthermore, Ogene-Okeke said, “I think that what we should do as one people is for us to continue to pray and work together to ensure that the current security challenges tormenting the country come to an end and not to tag a particular group in a region that happens to be the safest region in Nigeria, as terrorist organization”.

While speaking on the recent release of abducted Katsina schoolboys, he commended the effort of the Katsina State governor, Aminu Bello Masari and the security agencies on the safe rescue of the abducted school children of Government Science School, Kankara and urged the security agencies and other authorities to also checkmate the activities of Niger Republic and Lake Chad immigrants.