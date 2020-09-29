“Don’t Lose Faith In Us”, TUC Begs Nigerians

Lagos State Council, Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has urged Nigerians to not lose faith or hope in them following their recent decision to suspend planned nationwide industrial action.

The appeal was made by the State Chairman, Mr. Gbenga Ekundayo in Lagos, Monday.

According to him, “it is no doubt that Lagosians would feel disappointed or let down from our reversed decision, but we want to tell them to keep the faith and continue to hope in our Labour.

“Anytime labour goes into a negotiation, it is for a reason and when that reason is not met, we then forward our demands”.

We went into negotiation with the government which lasted for hours. After that, an agreement was reached and that made us called off the intended strike action”, he added.

The Chairman appealed to Nigerians and citizens of Lagos to monitor meticulous how the conversation between the government will turn out in two weeks interval, as they will eventually see where the union stands.

In related development, the Chairman Coalition Against Corruption and Bad Governance, Mr Toyin Raheem was displeased with decision to call of the strike.

He further accused labour of not been considerate as to the plight faced by Nigerians.