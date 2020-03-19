“Don’t Play Politics With Covid-19” — PDP tells APC

The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) has told the All Progressive Congress (APC) not to play politics with Covid-19 outbreak, but join other well-meaning Nigerians in seeking solution for the scourge.
In series of tweets on it official twitter handle, @OfficialPDPNig, the PDP said it is on record the APC, even as a party in government, has failed to adduce any meaningful suggestion on ways to address the raging pandemic, but had rather enmeshed in internal squabbles while the country is at risk.
