0 comments

“Don’t Play Politics With Covid-19” — PDP tells APC

by on March 19, 2020
 

The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) has told the All Progressive Congress (APC) not to play politics with Covid-19 outbreak, but join other well-meaning Nigerians in seeking solution for the scourge.

In series of tweets on it official twitter handle, @OfficialPDPNig, the PDP said it is on record the APC, even as a party in government, has failed to adduce any meaningful suggestion on ways to address the raging pandemic, but had rather enmeshed in internal squabbles while the country is at risk.

READ  EXPOSED: EFCC Goes After Gov. Ambode, Access Bank MD, Herbert Wigwe, for Multi Million Dollar Fraud
Nation, News, Politics

APCPDP

Seun Adeuyi


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 