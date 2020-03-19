“Don’t Play Politics With Covid-19” — PDP tells APC

The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) has told the All Progressive Congress (APC) not to play politics with Covid-19 outbreak, but join other well-meaning Nigerians in seeking solution for the scourge.

In series of tweets on it official twitter handle, @OfficialPDPNig, the PDP said it is on record the APC, even as a party in government, has failed to adduce any meaningful suggestion on ways to address the raging pandemic, but had rather enmeshed in internal squabbles while the country is at risk.

The @OfficialPDPNig had been on the forefront in canvassing for stringent steps at our international ports and borderlines, consequent upon which President @MBuhari approved a belated international travel ban from 13 countries. — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) March 18, 2020

… suspend stamp duties on all accounts as palliative measures against Covid-19, which Mr. President also implemented today. — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) March 18, 2020

While our party and patriotic Nigerians are busy seeking for solutions, the @OfficialAPCNg and the @MBuhari Presidency remain distant and failed to demonstrate capacity in ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our nation. — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) March 18, 2020

The @OfficialPDPNig will however not be distracted in its commitment to the wellbeing and safety of Nigerians. As such, our party will not dissipate energy on the @OfficialAPCNg and its government that have no regard for Nigerians. — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) March 18, 2020