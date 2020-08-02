“Don’t Relent In Battlefield, Attacks Can Come From Anywhere” – CAS To Nigerian Troops

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has charged the personnel of the Air Task Force (ATF) Command, Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD), to maintain the pace of fight against Boko Haram terrorists in the Northeast.

He gave this disclosure during an Eid-el-Kabir feast, recently arranged for the front line troops at the Nigeria Air Force (NAF).

Abubakar who was ably represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans, AVM Isiaka Amawo, advised the troops to at all times be combat focused and ready.

According to CAS Abubakar, “the significance of having a feast such as this, is to present soldiers in front line with a sense of belonging during the Eid-el-Kabir festivity, since they are not celebrating with families”.

“The ATF commander is doing a great at the moment, so far the activities in the Northeast is running smoothly and everyone is motivated in the fight against terrorism, adding that much is still expected. We all have to be prepare, so we will not be taken without notice”, he said.

He commended the troops for their efforts and said they shouldn’t for once relent in the battle field, as attack can come at anytime.

Abubakar lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for the support and resources rendered to them. “We are being motivated by President of the country, he provides the necessary supply used in the fight against insurgency”.

He further tasked the personnel to display resoluteness and discipline, so as to effectively protect people’s lives throughout the period of festivity.

Meanwhile commander ATF, AVM Precious Amadi applauded the CAS for his presence and motivation he is giving to the troops.