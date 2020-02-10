Don’t rely only on the government for jobs- Chris Ngige tells unemployed Nigerian graduates

Chris Ngige, Nigeria’s Minister of Labour and Employment, has asked Nigerian youths to seek other means of employment as the government cannot provide everyone with jobs.

A statement released by the Deputy Director/Head of Press of the ministry, Charles Akpan, said the minister stated this during a Townhall Meeting on Popularisation of blue/green collar jobs among graduates of tertiary institutions in Nigeria, which was held in Edo State..

The Minister who was represented at the event by the Director, Special Duties and Projects Department in the ministry, Martina Nwordu, said told the young graduates that the wealthiest youths in the world at present were not government employees.