Don’t rely only on the government for jobs- Chris Ngige tells unemployed Nigerian graduates

Chris Ngige, Nigeria’s Minister of Labour and Employment, has asked Nigerian youths to seek other means of employment as the government cannot provide everyone with jobs.
A statement released by the Deputy Director/Head of Press of the ministry, Charles Akpan, said the minister stated this during a Townhall Meeting on Popularisation of blue/green collar jobs among graduates of tertiary institutions in Nigeria, which was held in Edo State..
The Minister who was represented at the event by the Director, Special Duties and Projects Department in the ministry, Martina Nwordu, said told the young graduates that the wealthiest youths in the world at present were not government employees.
”The minister also urged Nigerian youths to invest their talent in other job sectors, as the richest youth of the world, aged between 21 and 31 years, are not employees of government but smart entrepreneurs who distinguished themselves in creative skills in various areas.
The minister disclosed that the purpose of the meeting, which held concurrently in four other geo-political zones of the federation, was to sensitise representatives of key stakeholders in graduate employment on the benefits of blue/green-collar jobs as an alternative response to the challenges of graduate unemployment.” the statement reads in part.