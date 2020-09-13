“Dont Rush, As There’s Always Time To Have Relationship” – Trikytee Advises Ozo, Nengi

Big Brother Naija lockdown season housemate, Trikytee advised Ozo and Nengi to keep their heads up by focusing more in the game.

He believed the duo to be far drifted away from other members of the house, a move that can get them disqualified from the show.

According to him, the focus should be on winning the prize and not having relationship at time like these.

“They are always together, not that it is bad but I just feel its happening at a really wrong time. They both need to affiliate with other housemates more often”.

He Ozo I feel should heed to Nengi’s advice about their relationship status in the house.

He further said that there is time to have relationship, and nothing should be rushed.