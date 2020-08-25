Don’t Take The Show Too Seriously, As Your Favorite Housemate Will Still Refer To You As Lazy – Franklin To BBNaija Fans

BBNaija fans were advised by Ubi Franklin to not take the show too seriously as same housemates they support on various social media platforms will come out to call them lazy.

“There is no point arguing on behalf of housemates that after the show will be replaced by another set of housemates.

The TV show host, advised fans of the show to desist from fighting and calling themselves names on behalf of housemates, as same set of persons will title them lazy once they exit the house.

Meanwhile, some fans of the show had reasons to believe he was responding to comment made previously by winner of BBNaija pepper Dem edition, Mercy Eke.

Mercy who became furious due to request from BBNaija fans, urging her to pick favorite housemate for the lockdown edition show; replied them by saying:

“Unlike you, I am too busy to sit at home and watch the show”.

In related development, DJ Obi who played at the party that took place on Saturday night, explained experience undergone by saying he will not play without a Technical rider when called next.

Fans criticized his performance on social media, but the DJ replied via a tweet that the sound system was faulty.