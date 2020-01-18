‘Don’t threaten national security’, Nigerian Ruler Buhari, security chiefs warn group

President Muhammadu Buhari and security chiefs met in Abuja on Friday to review the security situation in the country.

The meeting ended with a resolution that the security agencies would not allow any individual or groups to undermine the security of the country.

The meeting was held before Buhari jetted out of Abuja for the inaugural UK-Africa Investment Summit opening on Monday, in London, next week.

It also came amid the tension generated by the launch of a security outfit, Operation Amotekun, by the South-West states and the subsequent decision of the Minister of Justice and the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN) to declare the outfit illegal.

However, the Chief of Air Staff, Marshal Sadique Abubakar, who spoke with State House Correspondents after the meeting, did not make a mention of Operation Amotekun.

He stated that the meeting did a general security assessment and concluded that the measures put in place so far to combat insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and other forms of security threats were working.

But, he added “individuals or group of individuals” likely to cause trouble for the country would not be allowed to do so.

The CAS said, “You recall that we held a meeting on the 30th of December 2019, and today (Friday), we held another one. The essence of the meeting was to critically evaluate what the Armed Forces of Nigeria, as well as other security and intelligence agencies, are doing to ensure that the territorial integrity of Nigeria is not undermined by any individual or group of individuals.”

Sadique stated that procurement of military equipment had been stepped up to confront kidnapping, banditry and other crimes, saying that some delivery had been done as of January 15.

He added, “We also looked at the emerging situations in some areas particularly banditry in some of the north-western states and other parts of the country.

“We have critically looked at everything and we are satisfied with the progress we are making. We are satisfied with the support the Federal Government is giving the armed forces and other security agencies in terms of procurement of platforms; a substantial number of these equipment are expected by the end of February.

“Some of the equipment have started arriving for the Nigerian Air Force; two helicopter gunships had arrived on the 15th of January and we are now in the process of putting them together, which will add to whatever we have.”

He said the meeting also touched on community policing, which had been approved by the regime, adding that it would be funded.

“I am sure you are also aware of the policy on community policing that was approved by Mr President, and it is going to be funded.

“The whole idea is to ensure that Nigeria is secure and Nigerians can go about pursuing their legitimate aspirations without any hindrance.

“We want to reassure Nigerians that the armed forces of Nigeria, the security and intelligence agencies are going to continue to work round the clock to ensure that our country is secure and to ensure that nobody undermines the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of Nigeria”, he stated.

Speaking specifically on the counter-insurgency operations of the government, the CAS explained that the meeting reviewed the situation in the North-East and convinced that insurgency would be brought under control with the equipment being procured.

“We are doing everything with the other sister countries in the Lake Chad Basin to ensure that the Boko Haram terrorism is brought substantially to an end as quickly as possible”, he added.

Sadique said the meeting called on all Nigerians, state governments, local governments and communities to support the federal government “to ensure that our country is secured.”