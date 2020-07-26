Don’t Try Rigging The Election, Ondo People Will Resist It – Jegede Warns

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship candidate, Eyitayo Jegede in Ondo State has cautioned people who have the intentions to rig the October 10 gubernatorial elections to desist from such act.

According to him if any group of persons are having plans to rig the elections, such moves will be resisted by the people of the state.



Jegede in an interview in Akure, Ondo State capital recalled that the former Secretary to the Ondo State Government ,SSG, Ifedayo Abegunde, had revealed after resigning his appointment that Jegede was robbed of victory by the All Progressives Congress, APC, power brokers.

He said the disclosure that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu did not win in that election by a person who had worked so closely with him cannot be mere words and must be taken seriously.



He said, “Ondo State is not a conquered people or territory; so if you are coming to the state to rig, stop at the boundary.

“This is because, our people have learned from that experience and are now on their toes, to resist any attempt by anybody to subvert their will.

“I have known Abegunde for a long time and I know he was saying the truth when he said Akeredolu did not win the 2016 election; that it was rigged for him”.

On the allegations he will only serve the people of Akure being a native of the place he said, "Yes, I am a native of Akure and I am not ashamed of it, but I can also be classified as a native of other communities in the state.

“I had gone round, visiting the riverside areas of Ilaje and Ese-Odo and I could feel what they were going through. From that area up to Ile-Oluji and Okeigbo, they don’t have electricity at all; unlike Akure that has a little supply

“So we are going to provide electricity in these areas and also build them hospitals as they lack medical facilities and are battling with mosquito bites. Certainly, that cannot be an Akure agenda.

Commenting on the plight of the people under the All Progressives Congress, APC, led administration, “The free health services reserved for pregnant women, nursing mothers, elderly citizens and the physically challenged people under the PDP administration are no longer there.

“Our education sector too is in shamble, to the extent that, tuition fee of N35,000 in the institution is now N230,000: thus denying children of poor people access to education.

“If I am elected governor of Ondo State, we will reduce the tuition of not just Adekunle Ajadin University, Akungba, but all tertiary institutions in the state,” he said.