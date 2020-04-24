“Don’t Use COVID-19 As An Excuse Not To Participate In Ramadan Fast” — Buhari Cautions Muslims

As Ramadan Fast begins today, Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari has cautioned Muslims against using the COVID-19 pandemic as an excuse not to participate in it, unless such abstention is warranted by the exemptions clearly laid out by health and religious authorities.

In his Ramadan message shared via his official Twitter handle, @Mbuhari, on Thursday night, the Ruler cngratulated all Muslims across the thirty-six states of the federation, as they commence this year’s Ramadan fast, which according to him is depicted by self-denial, universal brotherhood, austerity and helping relatives and needy people.

Buhari said:

“These are also challenging times for us all. In this Ramadan period, the kind of socializing you are used to now risks spreading the Coronavirus.

“Virtually all countries are advising citizens to avoid large gatherings and have their prayers and meals individually or with family at home. We must all refrain from usual Ramadan traditions such as group meals and congregational prayers, because of the Coronavirus.

“But the pandemic must also not be used as an excuse not to participate in the Ramadan fast, unless such abstention is warranted by the exemptions clearly laid out by health and religious authorities.

“I wish all Muslims in Nigeria and the world over all the blessings of the holy month.”

I congratulate all Muslims as they commence this year’s Ramadan fast, which is depicted by self-denial, universal brotherhood, austerity and helping relatives and needy people. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) April 23, 2020

Virtually all countries are advising citizens to avoid large gatherings and have their prayers and meals individually or with family at home. We must all refrain from usual Ramadan traditions such as group meals and congregational prayers, because of the Coronavirus. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) April 23, 2020

I wish all Muslims in Nigeria and the world over all the blessings of the holy month. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) April 23, 2020