Doyin Okupe Apologizes Over Unguarded Comments on Igbos and 2023 Presidency

Doyin Okupe, a former aide to Goodluck Jonathan, former President of Nigeria has tendered an apology to people of Igbo extraction over his unresearched comments concerning Igbos and the 2023 presidential election.

Okupe had in statement on Saturday claimed that the Southeast will not produce a president until forgiven by the north for the killing of Ahmadu Bello in 1966.

The comment was met with founded criticism by social media users who blasted the former aide for his lack of political intelligence.

Doyin Okupe in a bid to save face, posted an apology that reads;“OPEN APOLOGY TO THE IGBOS. I tender my unreserved apology to the Igbos & other Nigerians who felt offended by my post on the Igbo presidency and the north. I never intended to hurt or demean the Igbos. Instead, I wanted 2 help to actualise d dream. I regret d said post, & I am truly sorry,” he tweeted.

Doyin Okupe, has been recently in the news after his son, Bolu, openly declared himself a homosexual.

Bolu revealed his sexual disposition in a now-viral Instagram post. He was clad in a rainbow-coloured underwear and also held a similar fabric in the Instagram photo.