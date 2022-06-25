DPS Sahiwal considering to register for social security

Commissioner Sahiwal Division Silwat Saeed chairs the meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Divisional Public School and College Sahiwal.

The meeting participants expressed satisfaction over the ongoing construction work of Ravi Campus and decided to start classes from the academic year 2023.

Permission was also given to start projects worth Rs. 3 crore for the school’s four walls and other miscellaneous works including parking.

Board members including Principal Brigadier (retd) Syed Anwarul Hassan Kirmani also attended the meeting.

Project Director Habib Jilani Venus informed the meeting that the construction work of the boys section of Ravi Campus is going on as per schedule and it will be completed by September.

Miscellaneous works such as school parking and fencing will then be completed by February to allow classes to start from the new academic year.

Expressing satisfaction over the pace of construction work, Commissioner Silwat Saeed also gave in-principle approval to start other necessary works worth Rs. 3 crore.

The meeting also considered the registration of the school for social security and the board agreed to seek more expert opinion on it.

