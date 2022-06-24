DPS College Sahiwal organizes Anti-Dengue Seminar

CEO Health Dr. Mushtaq Ahmed Supra and Principal Brigadier (R) Syed Anwarul Hassan Kirmani attended the seminar.

By Arshad Farooq
Seminar at DPS Sahiwal

A seminar was organized at Divisional Public School and College Sahiwal on the direction of Commissioner Sahiwal Division Silwat Saeed in connection with anti-dengue awareness campaign.

CEO Health Dr. Mushtaq Ahmed Supra and Principal Brigadier (R) Syed Anwarul Hassan Kirmani besides a large number of teachers and students attended the seminar.

Senior Girls School Biology teachers Haneen Kirmani and Maria Akram acted as administration of the seminar and also gave a detailed presentation on dengue.

Dr. Mushtaq Ahmed Supra, CEO, Health, apprised the participants of the Code of Conduct for the Prevention of Dengue and said that water should not be allowed to stand in open pots, coolers and pots inside the house to control the breeding of dengue mosquitoes.

He said that it was not possible to stop the spread of dengue larvae without full cooperation of the people. He said that dengue could be eradicated by keeping the environment clean.

All students should raise awareness about dengue fever in the family and the people around so that the disease can be eradicated.

